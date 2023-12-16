1,079 Shares in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Acquired by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PM. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 950.0% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on PM. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.27.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $94.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $146.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.96 and its 200 day moving average is $94.20. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.23 and a 52 week high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.62% and a negative return on equity of 129.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $942,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 198,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,703,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Further Reading

