11,813 Shares in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL) Purchased by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,952,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,260 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,864,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,240,000 after buying an additional 478,859 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 578.0% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,136,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,325,000 after buying an additional 968,618 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 754,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,292,000 after buying an additional 51,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 31,177.3% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 575,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,826,000 after buying an additional 573,351 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIL opened at $91.63 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.33 and a fifty-two week high of $91.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.63.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.