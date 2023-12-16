1,285 Shares in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Purchased by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Diageo during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Diageo by 230.8% during the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Diageo by 100.0% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Diageo Trading Down 1.9 %
NYSE:DEO opened at $142.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $147.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.53. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $135.63 and a 52 week high of $190.02.
Diageo Company Profile
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.
