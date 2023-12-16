14,647 Shares in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) Bought by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund in the second quarter worth $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter worth $125,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund during the first quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund during the second quarter valued at $115,000.

Shares of NYSE DMB opened at $10.32 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.35. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.94 and a 52-week high of $11.79.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in the tax-exempt investment grade debt obligations issued by or on behalf of states, territories and possessions of the United States and the District of Columbia and their political subdivisions, agencies and instrumentalities, or multistate agencies or authorities, and certain other specified securities.

