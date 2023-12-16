18,242 Shares in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Bought by Portside Wealth Group LLC

Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $909,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NDAQ. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Nasdaq in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 51.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 250.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 93.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $54.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.56. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.88 and a 52-week high of $63.90.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $940.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.14 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 18.40%. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Nasdaq from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Johan Torgeby bought 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.42 per share, for a total transaction of $705,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,466 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,735.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Nasdaq

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

