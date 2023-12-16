18,684 Shares in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) Acquired by Portside Wealth Group LLC

Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 18,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 5.4% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,155,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the second quarter valued at approximately $903,000. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC raised its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 4.0% during the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 5,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Stock Performance

Shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 stock opened at $63.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.98. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 1-year low of $42.75 and a 1-year high of $64.42.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Profile

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

