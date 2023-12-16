1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $55.00

1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $55.00 and last traded at $55.00, with a volume of 21876 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.57.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on 1st Source in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.31.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $93.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.10 million. 1st Source had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 26.39%. Sell-side analysts expect that 1st Source Co. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This is a boost from 1st Source’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio is 26.56%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRCE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of 1st Source in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,163,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of 1st Source by 913.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,899,000 after purchasing an additional 83,169 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its position in shares of 1st Source by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 301,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,549,000 after purchasing an additional 80,373 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1st Source in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,483,000. Finally, EA Series Trust acquired a new position in shares of 1st Source in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,421,000. 73.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

