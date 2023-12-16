21,240 Shares in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Bought by Portside Wealth Group LLC

Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,240 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter worth $502,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the second quarter worth $36,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3,355.6% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 933 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

DAL stock opened at $42.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.07. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.60 and a 12-month high of $49.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $27.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.39.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The transportation company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 54.95% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $15.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 7.58%.

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

In related news, Director David S. Taylor bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.09 per share, with a total value of $330,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $578,082.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 3,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $100,868.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,362 shares in the company, valued at $3,174,600.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Taylor purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.09 per share, for a total transaction of $330,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,082.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Delta Air Lines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.40.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.