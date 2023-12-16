22,074 Shares in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Acquired by Portside Wealth Group LLC

Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 22,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower View Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in California Water Service Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in California Water Service Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in California Water Service Group by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in California Water Service Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in California Water Service Group by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CWT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered California Water Service Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised California Water Service Group to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michelle R. Mortensen sold 675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total value of $35,478.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,146.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 2,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $111,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michelle R. Mortensen sold 675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total value of $35,478.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,146.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,450 shares of company stock valued at $175,210 in the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

California Water Service Group Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE:CWT opened at $52.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.92. California Water Service Group has a 52-week low of $45.44 and a 52-week high of $63.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.07 and a beta of 0.44.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $254.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.23 million. On average, analysts anticipate that California Water Service Group will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

California Water Service Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 144.44%.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

