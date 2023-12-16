2,300 Shares in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Bought by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBLFree Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 65.7% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000.

Shares of BATS:NOBL opened at $94.47 on Friday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $67.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.62. The firm has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

