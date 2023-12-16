2,874 Shares in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Purchased by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACGL. City State Bank purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 57.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 151.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 140.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO David Gansberg sold 7,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $657,751.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,368 shares in the company, valued at $18,646,852.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO David Gansberg sold 7,350 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $657,751.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,368 shares in the company, valued at $18,646,852.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $5,148,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 630,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,087,204.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,378 shares of company stock valued at $14,564,162 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ACGL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup started coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.07.

Shares of ACGL stock opened at $73.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $59.96 and a 52 week high of $90.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.70.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.77. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

