360 Capital Mortgage REIT (TCF) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 27th

360 Capital Mortgage REIT (ASX:TCF – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, December 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th.
360 Capital Mortgage REIT Stock Performance
About 360 Capital Mortgage REIT
360 Capital Mortgage REIT is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Elstree Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of Australia. It invests in a range of fixed income and hybrid securities, and other debt securities issued by government bodies, companies and specialist financing vehicles.
