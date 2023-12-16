38,535 Shares in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Acquired by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 38,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,409,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 1.9% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 7.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 1.9% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Donaldson by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Donaldson by 1.2% during the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 18,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Donaldson from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Donaldson from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Donaldson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.75.

Donaldson Price Performance

Shares of DCI stock opened at $65.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.24 and its 200-day moving average is $61.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.15. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.05 and a 52 week high of $66.96.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $846.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.78%.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Guillermo Briseno sold 2,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $168,325.50. Following the transaction, the president now owns 16,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $994,455. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Donaldson news, President Guillermo Briseno sold 2,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $168,325.50. Following the transaction, the president now owns 16,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $994,455. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 11,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total value of $709,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,523,520.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

