4,141 Shares in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Acquired by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MAS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $113.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.18. The company has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $99.03 and a 1 year high of $116.23.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

