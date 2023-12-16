500 Shares in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Purchased by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 500 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 162.5% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 93.1% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total transaction of $2,431,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,309,076.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE SPGI opened at $435.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $138.06 billion, a PE ratio of 56.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.17. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $321.14 and a fifty-two week high of $441.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $390.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $390.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 20.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on SPGI. TheStreet raised shares of S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.78.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

