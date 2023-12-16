6,037 Shares in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Acquired by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH bought a new stake in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,037 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BP. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BP in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BP by 71.8% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in BP during the second quarter worth about $134,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in BP by 9.5% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,653 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in BP during the second quarter worth about $10,250,000. Institutional investors own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on BP shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Friday, October 6th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on BP from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded BP from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James dropped their target price on BP from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on BP in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $311.10.

BP Trading Down 2.8 %

NYSE BP opened at $34.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $98.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.71. BP p.l.c. has a 12-month low of $33.14 and a 12-month high of $41.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.25). BP had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $53.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. BP’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that BP p.l.c. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

BP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.4362 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.33%.

BP Company Profile

(Free Report)

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

