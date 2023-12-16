753 Shares in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Acquired by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 753 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 46.2% during the second quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 9,724 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares in the last quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Albemarle in the second quarter worth $1,183,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Albemarle in the second quarter worth $406,000. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. purchased a new stake in Albemarle in the second quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Albemarle by 142.1% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,683 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Albemarle Stock Up 0.7 %

ALB stock opened at $146.97 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $112.00 and a fifty-two week high of $293.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $133.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.59.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.96). Albemarle had a return on equity of 36.09% and a net margin of 33.63%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 21.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.67%.

Insider Transactions at Albemarle

In related news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman acquired 1,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $121.86 per share, with a total value of $167,313.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,627.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Albemarle from $265.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Albemarle from $212.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Albemarle from $265.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Albemarle from $344.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Albemarle from $260.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.32.

Albemarle Profile

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Featured Articles

