8,185 Shares in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) Acquired by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BAB. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 136,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,579,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,473,000 after purchasing an additional 236,042 shares during the period. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $391,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 59,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares during the period.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

BAB opened at $26.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.84. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.29 and a 52 week high of $27.36.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Profile

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

