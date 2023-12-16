8,789 Shares in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Purchased by Portside Wealth Group LLC

Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,789 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 19.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $282,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 25.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,800,000 after purchasing an additional 18,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 11.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $178.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.15.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $148.48 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $104.32 and a 12 month high of $159.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.02. The firm has a market cap of $56.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.50.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $8.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.79 by $0.35. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 34.66%. The business had revenue of $41.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 22.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a $0.825 dividend. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 12.32%.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $210,819.16. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $804,518.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total value of $914,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,673,258.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $210,819.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,518.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

