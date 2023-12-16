Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) Shares Sold by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp lessened its stake in Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM – Free Report) by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,427 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Abcam were worth $2,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Abcam by 198.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Abcam by 618.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Abcam during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Abcam by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Abcam by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Abcam alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABCM shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Abcam in a report on Monday, October 9th. William Blair cut Abcam from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. SVB Securities lowered Abcam from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered Abcam from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Abcam has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Abcam Price Performance

Shares of Abcam stock opened at $23.99 on Friday. Abcam plc has a fifty-two week low of $12.48 and a fifty-two week high of $25.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.51.

Abcam Profile

(Free Report)

Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. The company's principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Abcam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abcam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.