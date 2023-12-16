ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the November 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ABN AMRO Bank Price Performance

OTCMKTS:AAVMY opened at $14.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.72. ABN AMRO Bank has a 12 month low of $12.71 and a 12 month high of $17.93.

About ABN AMRO Bank

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services to retail, private, and business clients in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through three segments: Personal & Business Banking, Wealth Management, and Corporate Banking. The company provides savings and deposits products; labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

