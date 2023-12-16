ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the November 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
ABN AMRO Bank Price Performance
OTCMKTS:AAVMY opened at $14.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.72. ABN AMRO Bank has a 12 month low of $12.71 and a 12 month high of $17.93.
About ABN AMRO Bank
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ABN AMRO Bank
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- How to invest in specialty retail stores
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- 6 best healthcare stocks to buy now
- How to Invest in Blockchain Stocks Step by Step
- 5 best healthcare sector ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for ABN AMRO Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABN AMRO Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.