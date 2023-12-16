ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ (ACAD) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $42.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target suggests a potential upside of 46.96% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ACAD. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.69.

Shares of ACAD stock opened at $28.58 on Thursday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $14.80 and a 12 month high of $33.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.97. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of -31.06 and a beta of 0.59.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $211.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.40 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 23.55% and a negative return on equity of 38.84%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 51,563 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total transaction of $1,132,323.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,316.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 51,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total value of $1,132,323.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,957,316.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark C. Schneyer sold 5,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $115,645.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,803.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 81,985 shares of company stock valued at $1,821,267. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $48,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 35.8% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases. It offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

