Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN) Research Coverage Started at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

SLRN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Acelyrin from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Acelyrin from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Acelyrin in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Acelyrin in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acelyrin currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $23.67.

Shares of NASDAQ SLRN opened at $7.88 on Wednesday. Acelyrin has a 52-week low of $5.77 and a 52-week high of $29.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.16.

Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.40). Sell-side analysts expect that Acelyrin will post -7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC acquired a new position in Acelyrin in the second quarter valued at $32,487,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Acelyrin in the second quarter valued at $1,848,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Acelyrin in the second quarter valued at $276,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Acelyrin in the second quarter valued at $4,180,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Acelyrin in the second quarter valued at $1,288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Acelyrin, Inc, a clinical biopharma company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, and accelerating the development and commercialization of transformative medicines. The company's lead product candidate is izokibep, a small protein therapeutic designed to inhibit IL-17A with high potency, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Hidradenitis Suppurativa, Psoriatic Arthritis, and uveitis, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Axial Spondyloarthritis.

