Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) Short Interest Update

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, an increase of 22.1% from the November 15th total of 13,600 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.
Acorda Therapeutics Trading Up 8.8 %
NASDAQ ACOR opened at $14.80 on Friday. Acorda Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.98 and a 12 month high of $24.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.55 and a 200-day moving average of $12.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $18.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.37.
Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($7.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $27.72 million for the quarter. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21.45% and a negative net margin of 14.35%.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 20,948 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 1,759.1% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 218,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 207,059 shares during the period.
Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in adults with multiple sclerosis; and Inbrija, an inhaled levodopa for intermittent treatment of OFF periods in people with Parkinson's disease treated with a carbidopa/levodopa regimen.
