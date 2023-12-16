Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) Short Interest Update

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, an increase of 22.1% from the November 15th total of 13,600 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Acorda Therapeutics Trading Up 8.8 %

NASDAQ ACOR opened at $14.80 on Friday. Acorda Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.98 and a 12 month high of $24.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.55 and a 200-day moving average of $12.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $18.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.37.

Get Acorda Therapeutics alerts:

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($7.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $27.72 million for the quarter. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21.45% and a negative net margin of 14.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Report on ACOR

Institutional Trading of Acorda Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 20,948 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 1,759.1% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 218,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 207,059 shares during the period.

About Acorda Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in adults with multiple sclerosis; and Inbrija, an inhaled levodopa for intermittent treatment of OFF periods in people with Parkinson's disease treated with a carbidopa/levodopa regimen.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Acorda Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acorda Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.