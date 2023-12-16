ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 17.5% from the November 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios Stock Performance
Shares of ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios stock opened at $8.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.46 and its 200 day moving average is $7.07. ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $8.69.
ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- How to invest in specialty retail stores
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- 6 best healthcare stocks to buy now
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- 5 best healthcare sector ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for ACS Actividades de Construcción y Servicios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACS Actividades de Construcción y Servicios and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.