Acumen Capital Boosts Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) Price Target to C$12.00

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Acumen Capital from C$10.25 to C$12.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BDI. Cormark lifted their price objective on Black Diamond Group from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Black Diamond Group from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Black Diamond Group from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

Shares of BDI stock opened at C$8.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$501.32 million, a P/E ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.60. Black Diamond Group has a one year low of C$4.48 and a one year high of C$8.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.43 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.86, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$117.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$87.00 million. Black Diamond Group had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 8.41%. Analysts predict that Black Diamond Group will post 0.4600335 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be given a $0.03 dividend. This is an increase from Black Diamond Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Black Diamond Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.64%.

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, education, manufacturing, health care, financial, government, and defense industries in North America.

