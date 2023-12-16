Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP) Price Target Raised to $14.00 at HC Wainwright

Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP – Free Report) had its price objective upped by HC Wainwright from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACXP opened at $3.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.77. Acurx Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $8.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.19 million, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of -1.87.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts predict that Acurx Pharmaceuticals will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Acurx Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACXP. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals by 149.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 10,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals by 37.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 11.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibiotics to treat bacterial infections. The company's lead antibiotic candidate is ibezapolstat, a novel mechanism of action that targets the polymerase IIIC enzyme that has completed Phase IIa clinical trial to treat patients with clostridium difficile infections.

