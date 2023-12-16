Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) Shares Sold by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV reduced its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,015 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the second quarter worth $68,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the second quarter worth $4,467,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 4.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 174,210 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 8,147 shares during the last quarter. Intrepid Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 0.4% during the second quarter. Intrepid Family Office LLC now owns 245,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 2.2% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,020 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. 20.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of ADX stock opened at $17.35 on Friday. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.32 and a 1 year high of $17.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.94.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Increases Dividend

About Adams Diversified Equity Fund

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 26.52%. This is a boost from Adams Diversified Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to investment companies. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental, technical and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, macro-economics, capital allocation, market competition, profitability.

