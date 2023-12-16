Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) Short Interest Update

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,200 shares, a drop of 22.3% from the November 15th total of 53,000 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adial Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Adial Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $43,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $53,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals by 144.3% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 222,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 131,287 shares in the last quarter.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.75 on Friday. Adial Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $15.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.02.

About Adial Pharmaceuticals

Adial Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ADIL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.14). As a group, equities analysts expect that Adial Pharmaceuticals will post -4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment or prevention of addiction and related disorders. Its lead product is AD04, a serotonin-3 antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alcohol use disorder.

