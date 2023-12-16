ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Short Interest Update

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,170,000 shares, an increase of 13.6% from the November 15th total of 2,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 937,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on ADTN shares. StockNews.com raised shares of ADTRAN to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of ADTRAN from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Argus cut shares of ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of ADTRAN from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

ADTRAN Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:ADTN opened at $7.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.14. ADTRAN has a 12 month low of $4.91 and a 12 month high of $20.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $558.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 1.22.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). ADTRAN had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $272.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.80 million. Equities analysts predict that ADTRAN will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ADTRAN

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in ADTRAN during the first quarter worth about $509,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in ADTRAN during the second quarter worth about $1,386,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in ADTRAN by 686.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP boosted its stake in ADTRAN by 406.3% during the first quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 574,450 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,111,000 after acquiring an additional 461,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ADTRAN during the second quarter worth about $16,118,000. 81.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ADTRAN

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end fiber networking solutions for communications service provider, enterprises, and government customers in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

See Also

