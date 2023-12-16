Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Earns “Market Perform” Rating from William Blair

William Blair reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on AAP. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Stephens cut their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $79.53.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

AAP stock opened at $62.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.41. Advance Auto Parts has a twelve month low of $47.73 and a twelve month high of $158.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.08.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($2.26). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 1.65%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Kristen L. Soler bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.60 per share, with a total value of $27,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,953.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Kristen L. Soler purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.87 per share, with a total value of $52,870.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 12,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,855.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kristen L. Soler purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.60 per share, with a total value of $27,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,953.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 290.1% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 6,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 4,595 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 4.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 130,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,813,000 after buying an additional 5,747 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 168.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 4.9% in the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 13.8% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

