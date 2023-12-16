Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 172,700 shares, a decline of 22.9% from the November 15th total of 224,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 287.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ADYYF opened at $1,289.00 on Friday. Adyen has a 52-week low of $660.00 and a 52-week high of $1,886.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $975.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,214.73.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ADYYF shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut Adyen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Adyen in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Adyen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Barclays raised shares of Adyen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Adyen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing.

