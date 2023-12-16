Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Short Interest Down 9.3% in November

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,530,000 shares, a decrease of 9.3% from the November 15th total of 6,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Aehr Test Systems Trading Down 7.5 %

Shares of AEHR opened at $27.64 on Friday. Aehr Test Systems has a 12-month low of $17.05 and a 12-month high of $54.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $796.03 million, a P/E ratio of 43.19 and a beta of 1.99.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). Aehr Test Systems had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 26.53%. The firm had revenue of $20.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.80 million. Equities research analysts predict that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Alistair N. Sporck sold 955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total transaction of $35,955.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,348.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Aehr Test Systems news, VP Alistair N. Sporck sold 955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total transaction of $35,955.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,988 shares in the company, valued at $451,348.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Howard T. Slayen acquired 700 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.20 per share, with a total value of $28,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 186,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,516,957.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 588.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 69,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 59,511 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Aehr Test Systems during the third quarter worth about $412,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 12.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 28.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 562,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,699,000 after buying an additional 125,075 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AEHR shares. TheStreet cut shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aehr Test Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile

Aehr Test Systems provides test solutions for testing, burning-in, and semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form, and installed systems worldwide. Its product portfolio includes FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems that can test, burn-in, and stabilize range of devices, including silicon carbide-based and other power semiconductors, 2D and 3D sensors used in mobile phones, tablets and other computing devices, memory semiconductors, processors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and photonics and integrated optical devices.

