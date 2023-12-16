AerCap (NYSE:AER) Sets New 12-Month High at $75.41

AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $75.41 and last traded at $75.10, with a volume of 229714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AER shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of AerCap from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AerCap in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of AerCap from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of AerCap in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, AerCap currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.50.

AerCap Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 33.62% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AerCap Holdings will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AerCap

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in AerCap by 105.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 274,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,797,000 after acquiring an additional 140,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in AerCap by 589.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 35,377 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in AerCap in the 1st quarter worth about $745,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AerCap by 90.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,767,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in AerCap in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

