Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, a growth of 31.3% from the November 15th total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 64.0 days.

Ag Growth International Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS AGGZF opened at $38.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.04. Ag Growth International has a 1-year low of $32.10 and a 1-year high of $45.80.

Ag Growth International Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.1119 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$74.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th.

Ag Growth International Company Profile

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and fertilizer handling equipment, aeration products, and storage bins in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

