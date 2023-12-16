Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Major Shareholder Sells $1,171,779.40 in Stock

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mak Capital One Llc sold 14,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.45, for a total transaction of $1,171,779.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,511,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,520,041.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mak Capital One Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 15th, Mak Capital One Llc sold 83,566 shares of Agilysys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.93, for a total transaction of $7,013,694.38.

On Wednesday, December 13th, Mak Capital One Llc sold 35,794 shares of Agilysys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total transaction of $2,903,967.22.

On Friday, December 8th, Mak Capital One Llc sold 11,173 shares of Agilysys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $936,632.59.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Mak Capital One Llc sold 33,457 shares of Agilysys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.57, for a total transaction of $2,896,372.49.

Agilysys Stock Up 2.9 %

Agilysys stock opened at $83.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 177.98 and a beta of 0.83. Agilysys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.00 and a twelve month high of $91.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.88 and a 200-day moving average of $73.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Agilysys ( NASDAQ:AGYS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $58.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.80 million. Agilysys had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 23.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGYS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Agilysys from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Agilysys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGYS. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Agilysys in the fourth quarter valued at $44,630,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Agilysys by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 929,473 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,559,000 after purchasing an additional 389,710 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Agilysys by 159.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 601,776 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,814,000 after purchasing an additional 369,780 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Agilysys in the second quarter valued at $18,976,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Agilysys by 2,224.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 272,201 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,460,000 after purchasing an additional 260,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

Featured Stories

