Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Major Shareholder Sells $1,171,779.40 in Stock

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mak Capital One Llc sold 14,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.45, for a total transaction of $1,171,779.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,511,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,520,041.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Mak Capital One Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, December 15th, Mak Capital One Llc sold 83,566 shares of Agilysys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.93, for a total transaction of $7,013,694.38.
- On Wednesday, December 13th, Mak Capital One Llc sold 35,794 shares of Agilysys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total transaction of $2,903,967.22.
- On Friday, December 8th, Mak Capital One Llc sold 11,173 shares of Agilysys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $936,632.59.
- On Wednesday, December 6th, Mak Capital One Llc sold 33,457 shares of Agilysys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.57, for a total transaction of $2,896,372.49.
Agilysys Stock Up 2.9 %
Agilysys stock opened at $83.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 177.98 and a beta of 0.83. Agilysys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.00 and a twelve month high of $91.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.88 and a 200-day moving average of $73.83.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
AGYS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Agilysys from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Agilysys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.40.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGYS. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Agilysys in the fourth quarter valued at $44,630,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Agilysys by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 929,473 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,559,000 after purchasing an additional 389,710 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Agilysys by 159.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 601,776 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,814,000 after purchasing an additional 369,780 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Agilysys in the second quarter valued at $18,976,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Agilysys by 2,224.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 272,201 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,460,000 after purchasing an additional 260,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.
Agilysys Company Profile
Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.
