AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP) Short Interest Update

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, an increase of 49.1% from the November 15th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

AGNC Investment Price Performance

Shares of AGNCP opened at $21.96 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.20. AGNC Investment has a 12-month low of $18.31 and a 12-month high of $22.34.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 1st will be paid a $0.3828 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.97%.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

Featured Stories

