Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AICAF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AICAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,134,000 shares, a decline of 30.1% from the November 15th total of 5,912,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Air China Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AICAF opened at $0.61 on Friday. Air China has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.70.

Get Air China alerts:

Air China Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company operates in Airline Operations and Other Operations segments. It provides aircraft engineering and airport ground handling services.

Receive News & Ratings for Air China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.