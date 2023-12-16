Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) Short Interest Down 25.0% in November

Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AIRYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the November 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Air China Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of AIRYY stock opened at $12.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.32. Air China has a 1 year low of $12.47 and a 1 year high of $19.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02.

Air China Company Profile

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company operates in Airline Operations and Other Operations segments. It provides aircraft engineering and airport ground handling services.

