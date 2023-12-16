Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a decline of 24.7% from the November 15th total of 24,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Air France-KLM Stock Performance

Shares of AFLYY stock opened at $1.47 on Friday. Air France-KLM has a one year low of $1.16 and a one year high of $2.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $944.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.69.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Air France-KLM had a net margin of 5.68% and a negative return on equity of 82.43%. The company had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Air France-KLM will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on AFLYY. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Air France-KLM from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Air France-KLM from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air France-KLM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Air France-KLM Company Profile

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services and aeronautical maintenance in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airframe maintenance, Engine Maintenance, and Component Support.

