Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA decreased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.6% during the second quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.3% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 5,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.3% during the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Insider Transactions at Air Products and Chemicals

In other news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi purchased 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $264.42 per share, with a total value of $2,908,620.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 670,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,339,354.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:APD opened at $270.86 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $251.63 and a 12 month high of $320.90. The stock has a market cap of $60.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $274.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $285.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.98 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on APD shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $317.42.

View Our Latest Report on APD

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.