Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRBF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,210,700 shares, a growth of 35.2% from the November 15th total of 2,375,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,013.4 days.

Aker BP ASA Stock Performance

Aker BP ASA stock opened at $28.57 on Friday. Aker BP ASA has a 12 month low of $21.67 and a 12 month high of $31.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.12.

Get Aker BP ASA alerts:

About Aker BP ASA

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Aker BP ASA explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The company was formerly known as Det norske oljeselskap ASA and changed its name to Aker BP ASA in October 2016. Aker BP ASA was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Fornebu, Norway.

Receive News & Ratings for Aker BP ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aker BP ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.