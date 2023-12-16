Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRBF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,210,700 shares, a growth of 35.2% from the November 15th total of 2,375,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,013.4 days.
Aker BP ASA Stock Performance
Aker BP ASA stock opened at $28.57 on Friday. Aker BP ASA has a 12 month low of $21.67 and a 12 month high of $31.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.12.
About Aker BP ASA
