AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF) Short Interest Update

AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the November 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
AKITA Drilling Price Performance
AKITA Drilling stock opened at $1.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.16. AKITA Drilling has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $1.52.
About AKITA Drilling
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than AKITA Drilling
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/11 – 12/15
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- How to invest in specialty retail stores
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- 6 best healthcare stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for AKITA Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AKITA Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.