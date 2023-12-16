AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF) Short Interest Update

AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the November 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

AKITA Drilling Price Performance

AKITA Drilling stock opened at $1.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.16. AKITA Drilling has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $1.52.

About AKITA Drilling

AKITA Drilling Ltd. operates as an oil and gas drilling contractor in Canada and the United States. It is involved in the drilling oil and gas wells, potash exploration and development wells, geothermal wells, disposal wells, and carbon storage wells, as well as wells to be developed into storage caverns for gas.

