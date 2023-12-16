Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Short Interest Update

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,530,000 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the November 15th total of 6,900,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 751,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.0 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Akoustis Technologies from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. B. Riley downgraded Akoustis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $9.25 to $1.75 in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Akoustis Technologies
Institutional Trading of Akoustis Technologies
Akoustis Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of AKTS opened at $0.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.43. Akoustis Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $4.96.
Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $7.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.09 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 71.24% and a negative net margin of 226.21%. Research analysts forecast that Akoustis Technologies will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Akoustis Technologies
Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters segments.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Akoustis Technologies
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/11 – 12/15
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- How to invest in specialty retail stores
- How to Invest in E-Commerce: A Guide
- 6 best healthcare stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Akoustis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoustis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.