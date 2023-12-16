Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Short Interest Update

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,530,000 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the November 15th total of 6,900,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 751,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.0 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Akoustis Technologies from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. B. Riley downgraded Akoustis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $9.25 to $1.75 in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,786,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,221,000 after purchasing an additional 965,177 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,802,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 476,314 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,621,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,786,000 after acquiring an additional 14,821 shares in the last quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC now owns 2,584,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,289,000 after acquiring an additional 984,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Washington CORP raised its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 1,613,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after acquiring an additional 594,976 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AKTS opened at $0.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.43. Akoustis Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $4.96.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $7.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.09 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 71.24% and a negative net margin of 226.21%. Research analysts forecast that Akoustis Technologies will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters segments.

