Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Price Target Increased to C$23.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$19.00 to C$23.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Desjardins restated a hold rating and issued a C$19.50 price target on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$21.25 price target on shares of Alamos Gold and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Stock Down 2.1 %

TSE AGI opened at C$18.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$17.98 and its 200-day moving average price is C$16.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Alamos Gold has a 52 week low of C$12.92 and a 52 week high of C$20.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.98.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.04. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 20.34%. The firm had revenue of C$343.72 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alamos Gold will post 0.7894515 earnings per share for the current year.

Alamos Gold Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. This is a positive change from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alamos Gold news, Senior Officer Scott Kyle Parsons sold 21,977 shares of Alamos Gold stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.32, for a total transaction of C$402,508.76. In other Alamos Gold news, Senior Officer Scott Kyle Parsons sold 21,977 shares of Alamos Gold stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.32, for a total transaction of C$402,508.76. Also, Director John Mccluskey sold 20,000 shares of Alamos Gold stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.87, for a total transaction of C$377,400.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 264,768 shares of company stock valued at $4,822,016. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.