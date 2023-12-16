Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Raised to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Bank of America currently has $149.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $154.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Albemarle from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $344.00 to $308.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Albemarle from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. UBS Group lowered shares of Albemarle from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $253.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Albemarle from $254.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $230.32.

Get Albemarle alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ALB

Albemarle Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $146.97 on Tuesday. Albemarle has a 1 year low of $112.00 and a 1 year high of $293.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $133.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.39. The firm has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 36.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Albemarle will post 21.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 5.67%.

Insider Transactions at Albemarle

In related news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman bought 1,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $121.86 per share, with a total value of $167,313.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,627.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Albemarle

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 124,405.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,510,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,664,050,000 after buying an additional 104,426,113 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Albemarle by 93,459.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,086,363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,803,987,000 after purchasing an additional 8,077,720 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 33.8% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,381,656 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $754,405,000 after purchasing an additional 853,971 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 142.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,043,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $177,499,000 after buying an additional 612,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 6.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,157,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,265,928,000 after buying an additional 575,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.