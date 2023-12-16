Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $2.30 Million Stock Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,740 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $2,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $274,266,959,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Balentine LLC raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 12,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 9,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 14,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MCHP shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.13.

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total transaction of $193,914.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,744,591.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $92.20 on Friday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $67.69 and a 1-year high of $94.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.61.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.01). Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 28.14%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.439 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.68%.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

Featured Stories

