Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $2.31 Million Stock Position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,540 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,735 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $2,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in Paylocity by 135.1% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 174 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Paylocity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Paylocity during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Paylocity during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 73.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCTY has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $255.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $225.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.06.

In other news, SVP Joshua Scutt sold 1,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $241,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,073,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 1,428 shares of company stock worth $275,244 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

PCTY opened at $165.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.39. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.30, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.95. Paylocity Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $139.40 and a twelve month high of $235.00.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $317.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.58 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 20.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

