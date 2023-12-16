Alberta Investment Management Corp Increases Holdings in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,958 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in XPO were worth $2,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in XPO by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 333,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,259,000 after purchasing an additional 34,158 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in XPO in the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of XPO by 66.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of XPO by 14.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPO in the first quarter worth $242,000. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get XPO alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director J Wes Frye purchased 1,500 shares of XPO stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.71 per share, with a total value of $119,565.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on XPO shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of XPO from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of XPO from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of XPO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of XPO from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of XPO from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.05.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on XPO

XPO Price Performance

Shares of XPO stock opened at $85.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.47. XPO, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.02 and a 12 month high of $90.78. The company has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 275.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.11.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.24. XPO had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 33.40%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. XPO’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that XPO, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

XPO Profile

(Free Report)

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.