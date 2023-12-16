Alberta Investment Management Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) by 39.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,614 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Mobileye Global were worth $2,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mobileye Global by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 28,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 6,967 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in Mobileye Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $335,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Mobileye Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $242,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in Mobileye Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,646,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Mobileye Global by 74.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Mobileye Global

In other news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.18 per share, for a total transaction of $100,087.10. Following the purchase, the director now owns 125,495 shares in the company, valued at $4,414,914.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.18 per share, for a total transaction of $100,087.10. Following the purchase, the director now owns 125,495 shares in the company, valued at $4,414,914.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Claire C. Mccaskill purchased 27,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,093.05. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,093.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mobileye Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MBLY opened at $41.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.66 and its 200 day moving average is $38.83. Mobileye Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.73 and a 1 year high of $48.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -524.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of -0.33.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Mobileye Global had a positive return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $530.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.77 million. On average, analysts expect that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MBLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Mobileye Global in a report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Mobileye Global from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Mobileye Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Mobileye Global in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Mobileye Global in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.19.

About Mobileye Global

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

Further Reading

